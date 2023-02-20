Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi Residence Attacked, AIMIM Leader Says 'Fourth Incident Since 2014'

ASADUDDIN Owaisi, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief, informed, on Monday, that his residence in New Delhi was attacked by unidentified miscreants.

“My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows.@DelhiPolice must catch them immediately,” the Hyderabad Member of Parliament said in a tweet.

My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately pic.twitter.com/vOkHl8IcNH — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2023

Owaisi took the matter to the Police later and lodged a complaint. The police have confirmed that the incident of stone-pelting occurred at his residence. The senior politician’s residence, which was attacked, is in Ashoka Road area and the miscreants had pelted stones at around 5:30 PM on Sunday evening.

“It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called “high security” zone. I’ve submitted a complaint to the cops & they’ve reached my residence,” Owaisi added.

It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called “high security” zone. I’ve submitted a complaint to the cops & they’ve reached my residence pic.twitter.com/8IO5IhqvmK — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2023



After the lodging of the formal complaint, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police led a team of Delhi Police officials to visit Owaisi’s residence and collect evidence from there. His complaint also mentions that this is the fourth attack that has taken place at his home.

“The area surrounding my house has enough CCTV cameras, and the same may be accessed, and the culprits should be apprehended immediately. It is conceived that such acts of vandalism are happening in such a high-security zone," the complaint read, according to a report by news agency ANI.



"Immediate action must be taken, and the culprits should be arrested at the earliest," he added in the complaint. In his tweet, he also released two videos showing the damage that has been done following the stone pelting at his residence.

(With agency inputs)