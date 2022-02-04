New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to give a detailed reply in Loksabha on Monday, February 7, on the incident of firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s car in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in the day, in a passionate speech at Loksabha, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi turned down the second highest ‘Z’ category security cover, saying that he will rather live with freedom than in suffocation.

“I don't want Z category security. I want to be an A category citizen, at par with you all. Why was UAPA not invoked against those who fired at me?,” Owaisi said.

"I want to live, to speak. My life will be safe when the poor are safe. I will not get scared of those who shot at my car," he added.

Many people are behind them (shooters). A so-called 'dharma sansad' was recently held in Prayagraj where people stood up & talked about killing me. Why isn't the govt acting against these elements?: AIMIM MP @asadowaisi over attack on his vehicle in UP



ANI pic.twitter.com/piukJsL5OZ — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) February 4, 2022

The government had decided to provide the Hyderabad MP with ‘Z’ category security in the wake of Thursday’s attack on his car.

Two people have been arrested for firing at Owaisi’s convoy at Meerut's Kithoudh area, the police said, and have been sent to 14 days' custody.

One of the accused is Sachin, a resident of Noida who has an earlier attempt to murder case against him.

Owaisi was fired upon on Thursday evening when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, following which the Home Ministry has provided him with the Z security of CRPF with immediate effect after reviewing his security, according to the sources.

Speaking on the matter, SP Hapur Deepak Bhukar told news agency ANI, "Some recovery has to be made from the accused, for which it is necessary to take them into custody."

Police sources said that both the accused were hurt over Owaisi's statements, after which they took this step. They were looking for the opportunity for quite some time. According to the police, both the accused were also present at Owaisi's meeting in Meerut. CCTVs around the meeting place in Meerut is also being scrutinised.

It was revealed in the investigation that the attack on Owaisi was not a sudden decision.

The police are looking for the people who provided country-made pistols to the accused for which police custody is necessary, according to the police sources.

Police said that when Owaisi's convoy left from Meerut, both the accused also accompanied him and came forward and started waiting for Owaisi at Chhijarsi toll plaza. And as soon as Owaisi's car reached Chhijarsi toll, both Shubham and Sachin opened fire.

#WATCH || Bullets fired at MP Asaduddin Owaisi's car in Uttar Pradesh, ADG had this to say



AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi alleged shots were fired at his car when he was returning to Delhi#AsaduddinOwaisi pic.twitter.com/J8nnQZzpMe — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) February 4, 2022

Police have recovered 2 country-made pistols (Desi Katta) in this case, while it is being ascertained from where they got this pistol.

The accused told the Police that they took the action after being hurt by the AIMIM chief's anti-Hindu remarks.

"Both the accused felt that Owaisi and his brother are playing with their faith. Especially with their statements on Ayodhya," the police sources said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma