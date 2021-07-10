Several videos from Mussoorie, Haridwar, Dehradun and Nainital have gone viral on the internet in which hundreds of people can be seen without face masks and flouting the social distancing norms.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the huge influx of tourists in Uttarakhand, newly-appointed chief minister of the state, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Saturday said that the state government has issued an order restricting occupancy of hotels in Nainital and Dehradun, the two most visited tourist places in the state.

As per the recent order issued by the Uttarakhand government, hotels in Dehradun and Nainital will now operate with a 50 per cent cap on occupancy to their full limit. The Chief Minister further said that the authorities have started taking strict actions against the violators of COVID-appropriate behaviours and those who are not wearing face masks in public.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, as quoted by news agency ANI said, "We have issued an order regarding 50per cent occupancy capping in Hotels in Nainital and Dehradun. Challans are being issued to those who aren't wearing masks. We are making efforts & will follow guidelines to contain the spread of the virus."

The decision to limit the occupancy in hotels came after videos on social media showed tourists thronging the northern hill state after coronavirus restrictions were eased in there. Several videos from Mussoorie, Haridwar, Dehradun and Nainital have gone viral on the internet in which hundreds of people can be seen without face masks and flouting the social distancing norms.

A video of huge crowd taking bath in Mussoorie's Kempty Falls has also gone viral. Following the viral video, the Uttarakhand government had on Friday announced that only 50 tourists will be allowed to gather at the Kempty Falls, and they can only stay there for not more than 30 minutes. Furthermore, a check-post for regulating tourist activity will also be set up.

Tourists have been thronging hills as the heatwave has hit the plains and the second wave of COVID-19 seeing a significant decline in the country, although the gross violation of Covid appropriate behaviour by the visitors is being accounted for in many places.

The Uttarakhand government relaxed the travel curbs imposed earlier to check the spread of Covid-19, and even permitted markets to stay open every day barring Sundays. However, markets in Nainital and Mussoorie can remain open on Sundays, and will be shut on Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Friday cautioned that the second wave of COVID-19 is not over yet and noted that 66 districts in the country reported more than 10 per cent positivity rate for the week ending July 8. The government said taht 80 per cent of new cases are coming from 90 districts- indicating the need for focused attention in these areas.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan