As PM Modi Targets Cong, AAP, A Look At Disputed Narmada Dam Project And Medha Patkar's Resistance

PRIME MINISTER Narendra launched a fresh attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, gesturing at Medha Patkar, saying those who provided election tickets to individuals who had long opposed the Narmada dam project shouldn't be allowed to enter Gujarat. According to him, letting such people live in the state is equivalent to committing a sin.

However, the indirect attack by the BJP on Patkar is nothing new because of her association with the Narmada Bachao Andolan that made headlines in the 1990s. Patkar was a vocal critic of the Sardar Sarovar Dam (SSD), which was proposed to be built on the Narmada river that flows through Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Who is Medha Patkar?

Medha Patkar is a well-known social activist who has led various movements in the past. However, she made it to the national headlines in the 1990s after being associated with the "Narmada Bachao Andolan" protests. During the protests, she used to take day-long hunger strikes, demanding compensation for the people displaced as part of the project and also demanding that it be stopped.

What exactly was the Sardar Sarovar Dam Project (SSD)?

Nehru, who was a proponent of various development projects, laid the foundation stone for the project intended to harness the river for irrigation and power generation in the Narmada basin. But. later on, this project came under a dispute over the means of distributing the water among three states: Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Following the squabble over water distribution between the states, a committee was formed, chaired by Dr. AN Khosla.

However, due to the continuing disagreements by the then Madhya Pradesh government, the Narmada Water Dispute Tribunal (NWDT) was constituted by the Government of India in October 1969 and gave its final verdict in December 1979, allowing the most water to MP, followed by Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

Patkar's Criticism On SSD Project

After a series of disputes, the Sardar Sarovar Project began in the 1980s but eventually met with strong opposition from some local people and also from social activists like Patkar. They demanded proper rehabilitation for the tribals and other residents of the area, whose lands would be taken for the reservoir's construction. These people came together with their demands, which eventually led to the formation of the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).

As the conflict continued, Patkar's first target was the financing acquired by the project from the World Bank in 1985. The World Bank later reviewed the project and determined that the assessment was inadequate. In 1993, the loan was cancelled by the World Bank authorities.

A decade-long conflict that erupted after the states agreed to build came to an end in 2000, when the Supreme Court permitted construction under certain conditions.

The Inauguration

The Sardar Sarovar Dam was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017 on his birthday. He said, "When the World Bank refused to give funds, the temples of Gujarat donated money… This project, therefore, is not of any particular party or government. It is the project of each and every person." However, even after the dam was inaugurated, patkar contiunued to criticise the criticising the rehabilitation policies citing that only fifty-three people have been compensated in Madhya Pradesh with land post their eviction.