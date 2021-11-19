New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dropped a bombshell, announcing that the Centre has decided to withdraw the three contentious agricultural laws. In an early morning on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Prime Minister said that the acts will be repealed in the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month.

"There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "I would request all my protesting farmer friends, today is the auspicious day of Guru Purab, return home, to your fields and family and make a new beginning, let us move forward afresh".

As PM Modi withdraws the three contentious agricultural laws, here's how things unfolded in India during the last one year since the enactment of the acts:

June 5, 2020: The three farm laws - The Farmer’s (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 - were promulgated by the Centre as ordinances.

September 14, 2020: The ordinances are introduced in the Parliament.

September 17, 2020: The ordinances are passed in the Lok Sabha.

September 20, 2020: The ordinances are passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote.

September 24, 2020: Three-day rail roko agitation by farmers begins in Punjab.

September 27, 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind gives his assent for the three acts passed in the Parliament.

October 4, 2020: Supreme Court seeks response from Centre over a bunch of pleas that challenged the constitutional validity of the three acts.

November 25, 2020: Farmers - mainly from western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana - call for the 'Delhi Chalo' movement.

November 26, 2020: Farmers, who were marching towards Delhi, face police on the borders of the national capital. After being not allowed to enter the city-state, the farmers staged a sit-in on Delhi borders.

November 28, 2020: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers the farmers to hold talks with the Centre.

November 29, 2020: In Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi asks farmers to end their agitation, saying his government has "fulfilled their promises".

December 3, 2020: Centre and farmers hold the first round of talks, but it fails to end the deadlock.

December 5, 2020: Second round of talks are held.

December 9, 2020: Farmers reject Centre's proposal to amend the farm laws.

December 11, 2020: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) moves Supreme Court against the acts.

December 16, 2020: The Supreme Court said that it may form a committee to end the deadlock between the Centre and the farmers.

December 30, 2020: Sixth round of talks are held between the Centre and farmers.

January 4, 2021: Seventh round of talks are held between the Centre and farmers.

January 12, 2021: The Supreme Court stays implementation of the farm laws.

January 26, 2021: Delhi turned into a battlefield on Republic Day after clashes erupted between farmers and Delhi Police personnel.

January 28, 2021: At the Delhi-Ghazipur border, the Ghaziabad district administration issues an order to the farmers to vacate the site by night.

February 6, 2021: Farmers hold a nationwide 'Chakka Jam'.

February 18, 2021: Farmers call for nationwide 'rail roko' agitation.

March 06, 2021: Farmers complete 100 days at Delhi borders.

May 27, 2021: Farmers observe 'black day' as their protest completes six months.

June 5, 2021: Farmers observe Sampoorn Krantikari Diwas.

July 2021: Farmers start parallel 'Monsoon Session' as Parliament session begins.

October 21, 2021: Supreme Court says that farmers have the right to protest but roads cannot be blocked indefinitely causing hindrance to public movement. It also asked the farmer unions to file a reply on the plea seeking removal of the protesting farmers from roads.

November 19, 2021: PM Modi announces Centre's decision to repeal the farm laws.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma