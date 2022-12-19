As Panchayat Polls In West Bengal Draw Near, BJP Worried About A Rising CPM; Explained

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Friday in a high-level meeting with Bengal BJP leaders asked them why is the CPI(M) regaining ground at the cost of BJP. Lately, West Bengal politics has been witnessing major shifts. The ruling Trinamool Congress is increasingly coming under pressure due to various scandals that have come to light in the past couple months. Many believe that the BJP which is the principal opposition in the state, in terms of assembly seats, has not been able to leverage its position. Ahead of the assembly election such a state of affairs is understandably a concern for the saffron brigade’s top brass.

Chaired a meeting with @BJP4Bengal core group and other senior leaders at the State BJP Office, Kolkata.



পশ্চিমবঙ্গ বিজেপির কোর গ্রুপ এবং অন্যান্য প্রবীণ কার্যকর্তাদের সঙ্গে কলকাতার প্রদেশ বিজেপি দপ্তরে বৈঠক। pic.twitter.com/tdYj6mYYRP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 16, 2022

The Home Minister was in Kolkata on Saturday to attend the Eastern Zonal Council meeting. Earlier, on Friday night he sat down with the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendhu Adhikari, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh, and a host of other important leaders of the party to discuss BJP’s current position in West Bengal. It has been reported in Bengali media that Amit Shah asked Bengal BJP leaders to take to the streets and be an effective Opposition there. Just being the principal Opposition in the state assembly will not be enough.

Why Is BJP Concerned?

Although the BJP was decisively defeated in the 2021 West Bengal election, it had enough reason to be confident as it wiped out traditional opposition to TMC -- CPI(M) and Congress -- and completely usurped the opposition space. All they could see then was going up from here. The Bengal CPI(M) received a drubbing in the polls and for the first time in independent India the Bengal Assembly did not have any representation from the communists.

However, CPI(M) soon seemed to get a handle on the situation and jumped back into action. Immediately after the assembly polls concluded in April 2021, the state leadership of CPI(M) started their preparations for the next round of polls for the state’s urban municipal corporations. They raised several issues that were concerning for the common citizens in the poorer neighborhoods of Kolkata and other major urban centers of the state. They came up with the several campaigns, custom made for the local realities of different towns and municipalities. Their effort seemed to have paid dividends.

When the results were announced, CPI(M) had not only trounced BJP to take back the second position they also won the Taherpur Municipality when BJP got none in their kitty. CPI(M) had got nearly 12 per cent vote share in the Kolkata Municipal corporation while BJP got 9 per cent.

But BJP’s woes did not end there. Even as central agencies were tightening the noose against heavyweight TMC leaders in several scandals, it was the CPI(M) which was seen on the ground giving a tough fight to the ruling dispensation in the state. Meanwhile, multiple reports of infighting in the BJP were coming to light at the same time. Several big ticket leaders were leaving the party in droves. TMC turncoat and popular leader Rajib Banerjee, who had won from the Domjur assembly seat in Howrah on a BJP ticket, returned to Didi’s party in October 2021 and before him then BJP national Vice President Mukul Roy had left that party in June. In the last assembly polls in the state, BJP had won 77 seats and now it is down to 70.

Earlier this year, the CPI(M) appointed its first ever minority State General Secretary of the party - Muhammad Salim, a former MP from Raiganj. The party was also seen at the forefront of the movement to get justice for student leader Anis Khan who was allegedly murdered by miscreants masquerading as state police.

All of this is giving the impression that the CPI(M) is reclaiming its position as the main opposition in the state and that has got BJP leaders and Amit Shah concerned.

BJP’s Plan For Next Year’s Panchayat Polls

According to Ananda Bazaar Patrika, the meeting with BJP leaders in Bengal was not sudden and in fact the Home Minister had met them with detailed facts and figures about the state of BJP in Bengal. In the national organisational meet of BJP in Hyderabad earlier this year, the party had emphasised on good performance in Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana to increase their tally of MPs in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Winning big in the Panchayat polls in West Bengal will be necessary towards that goal.

General Secretary of BJP Sunil Bansal, who is known to be close to Home Minister Amit Shah, and Mangal Pandey, member of Bihar’s assembly, have been made observers for the state ahead of the Panchayat elections next year. They have been tasked with providing details of the party’s affairs in all districts of the state to Amit Shah. Ananda Bazaar Patrika also reported that Shah has asked Bengal BJP leaders to get ready for the Panchayat polls and increase connections with the people by hitting the streets more.

BJP top brass is scheduled to meet today at the home of Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, to discuss “various issues” related to the upcoming Panchayat Polls.

All in all, politics in Didi’s state is intensifying as the election for the state’s panchayats near.