New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As Kashmir marks one year of abrogation of Article 370, authorities have imposed a two-day curfew on Tuesday and Wednesday in anticipation of violent protests. In its order, the Srinagar DM claimed to have received information about a plan to observe August 5 as Black Day by "separatists and Pakistan sponsored groups".

"There are specific inputs about violent protests endangering public life and property...," the curfew order of Srinagar stated. While the curfew has been imposed across the Kashmir Valley, only people engaged in essential services will be allowed to move in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government had striped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status by revoking Article 370 and bifurcated it into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370, which allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own Constitution, will no longer be applicable.

The home minister also moved Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh. As per the bill, while the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh will have no legislature like Chandigarh.

Following the government's move, hundreds of Kashmiri leaders, including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah' were detained and tens of thousands of additional troops were moved to the Valley in anticipation of violence.

Recently, the government released Abdullah and another prominent Kashmiri politician Sajjad Lone but extended the detention of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti by three more months under the stringent Public Safety Act.

The curfew order also stated that the COVID-19 restrictions that are already in place in containment zones will be reinforced. The district magistrate said that mass gathering would also dent the government's efforts to contain the coronavirus spread in the Valley.

