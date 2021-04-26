India Coronavirus News: In a statement, the PMO said that the Armed Forces have also requested other medical officers who retired earlier to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency help lines.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a crucial meet with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who told him that the Armed Forces have decided to recall all medical personnel who have retired or have taken pre-mature retirement in the last two years to work in COVID-19 facilities within proximity of their present place of residence.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the Armed Forces have also requested other medical officers who retired earlier to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency help lines.

"The CDS informed the PM that nursing personnel are being employed in large numbers to complement the doctors at the hospitals. PM was also briefed that oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals," the PMO said.

During the meeting, the PMO said that CDS General Rawat told PM Modi that Armed Forces are creating medical facilities in large numbers and where possible military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians.

"PM also discussed with the CDS that Kendriya and Rajya Sainik Welfare Boards and Officers posted in various headquarters in veterans cells may be instructed to coordinate the services of veterans to extend the reach to maximum extent possible including in remote areas," it said.

India has been witnessing an alarming spike in cases, thanks to the second wave of the pandemic. On Sunday, the country reported 3.5 lakh cases and over 2,800 fatalities that pushed the total caseload and death toll to 1.73 crore and 1.95 lakh respectively.

The continous spike in cases over the past few days has led to a shortage of essential medical equipment, including liquid oxygen, to treat COVID-19 patients that has forced several states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, to imposed lockdowns and other restrictions again.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma