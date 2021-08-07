COVID-19 Vaccination: Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are among the five worst-performing states that have underperformed in the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 50 crore mark after the country administered 43.29 lakh doses on Friday, said the Union Health Ministry.

"22,93,781 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,32,281 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 17,23,20,394 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 1,12,56,317 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive," it said in a statement.

Following the Health Ministry announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and assured the people of India that his government will administer that each individual is vaccinated at the earliest.

"India’s fight against COVID-19 receives a strong impetus. Vaccination numbers cross the 50 crore mark. We hope to build on these numbers and ensure our citizens are vaccinated under #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine movement," he tweeted.

As India administers 50 crore vaccine doses, here's a look at the five worst-performing states in India:

As per data shared by the Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years so far. Notably, Uttar Pradesh crossed the 5 crore mark on August 3.

However, Uttar Pradesh is among the five worst-performing states that have underperformed in the COVID-19 vaccination drive. The data is based according to the percentage of the population that received both doses of the vaccine.

Topping the list from below is Bihar with only 4.05 per cent (42,13,307 fully vaccinated people), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 4.12 per cent (82,42,205). At third position is Jharkhand with 5.80 per cent (19,15,991), followed by Tamil Nadu and Assam with 6.23 per cent (44,98,755) and 6.67 per cent (20,81,986) respectively.

(Disclaimer: The figure is based on the population calculated in the 2011 census. All the information provided above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)

