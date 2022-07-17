As India Administers 200-Crore Vaccine Doses, Here's A Look at Country's Major Achievements In Battle Against COVID-19

In a big win against the COVID-19 pandemic, India on Sunday achieved a major milestone as the country crossed the landmark of administering 200 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive, which began on January 16 last year.

As per the information available at the Co-WIN portal, India has administered 2,00,00,00,840 vaccine doses now. As soon as India reached the big number, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the countrymen and said that India has created history again.

"India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed," he tweeted.

"Throughout the rollout of the vaccine, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science. Our doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs have played a key role in ensuring a safer planet. I appreciate their spirit and determination," he added.

Here's a look at the timeline of India's journey in achieving the 200 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses mark:

- January 02, 2021: On this day, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave a nod to emergency use authorization to two made-in-India vaccines named Covaxin by Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) and Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII).

- January 16, 2021: India started its nationwide rollout of the vaccination.

- February 1, 2021: The country achieved its first milestone when the nation administered 1 crore vaccination under its nationwide inoculation drive.

- March 1, 2021: The government took a step ahead in this drive by starting the vaccination registration through the Co-Win portal, Aarogya Setu and UMANG App.

- August 6, 2021: On this day, India's vaccine doses crossed the 50 crore mark.

- September 17, 2021: On PM Modi's birthday, India administered over 2.5 crore vaccine doses, the highest-ever in a single day, giving him a birthday present.

- October 21, 2021: This day was historic as India hit the vaccine century with the administration of 100 crore vaccine doses.

- November 03, 2021: India began with a new initiative named 'Har Ghar Dastak'. A campaign that aimed to further accelerate vaccine coverage.

- January 3, 2022: As a part of the vaccination drive expansion, India began administering vaccines to kids under the age of 15-18.

- January 10, 2022: India began administering precautionary doses to healthcare, frontline workers, and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

- March 16, 2022: The inoculation of children aged 12 to 14 commenced. The comorbidity clause was also removed, which made those aged above 60 eligible for precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

- April 10, 2022: India started administering precaution doses to all aged above 18.

- July 17, 2022: India crossed the mark of administering more than 200 crore vaccines.