As Fears Mount Over Covid-19 Spike, Check Health Ministry Guidelines In Force

Amid concerns over a worsening Covid-19 situation in China, major economies of the world are rushing to take precautionary measures so as to shield themselves from the unforeseeable spillovers that might come their way. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya on Wednesday also called a meeting of senior officials and experts to assess the current situation here with regards to preparedness for another wave of Covid-19 infections. Even though this year Indians enjoyed a rather free-of-Covid-restrictions life, there are several guidelines that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued to be followed by common citizens for their own well being.

Covid-19 Appropriate Behavior For Public

In an informative video released on YouTube, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has listed 15 crucial Covid-19 appropriate behaviors that, if followed, will go a long way in preventing COVID outbreaks in local communities. Besides very commonly known practices like - greeting without physical contact, maintaining six feet distance at all times, not coughing in public, etc. there are a handful of guidelines, suggested by the Ministry, that are not widely known by the people.

One such guideline is that instead of masks and face covers bought from the market, home made face covers will be much more useful and should be preferred. Interestingly, the health Ministry does not stop at suggesting measures of personal care and hygiene.

They have also listed behaviors that guide how we interact with infected people and those who provide medical services.

One such advisory asks people not to discriminate against anyone who contacted Covid or is associated with Covid care. During the second and third waves of Covid, there were reports about infected persons being socially ostracised.

The video further asks people to seek Covid related information only from credible sources and not circulate fake information. Circulating unsubstantiated treatments of Covid had became a global menace when the infections had peaked and medical professionals had to struggle to prevent people form resorting to unscientific treatments. Former US president had infamously claimed that hydroxychloroquine treated Covid. The claim was later debunked by doctors worldwide.

Lastly, the government suggests people to seek professional mental health support in case of any anxiety or stress. Last year the issue of mental health of those who lost loved ones, or contacted Covid, or lost their jobs due to the lock downs had come to light and had turned out to be a widespread problem.

Guidelines For International Arrivals

Even though most restrictions apart from wearing masks and using hand sanitizers have been revoked, those who are traveling to India from outside need to be cautious, says the Health Ministry’s latest guideline for international arrivals. These guidelines appear prudent considering in today’s world of hyper-globalisation a Covid outbreak in China will not take much time in spreading across the world as well.

The latest guideline in this regard has been effective since November 22. The document says that all international travellers who are planning a trip to India must be vaccinated according to the Ministry approved vaccination programme in their home country.

The document further says that in case any passenger seems to have symptoms of Covid-19 during travel, such person shall be isolated as per standard protocol. That includes, apart from wearing masks at all times, being isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight or during travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow up treatment.

If international tourist develop suggestive symptoms during their stay in India, they are also advised to reach to health officials through the National Helpline Number 1075.

Guidelines For Home Isolation

Government’s document that provides guidelines for home isolation of asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms mandates that a “designated control room contact number at the district /sub district level shall be provided to the family to get suitable guidance for undertaking testing, clinical management related guidance, assignment of a hospital bed, if warranted”.

Further, the primary care take care should be someone who has completed the full vaccination course and would be present 24X7 with the patient. The primary care giver is also required to have a channel of communication open with a Medical Officer throughout the duration of home isolation.

Patients who have isolated must stay away from persons in their vicinity who have co-morbid conditions. Also, their identified room for home isolation should have proper ventilation, with windows kept open.

Patients should wear triple layered medical masks which they should replace with another every 8 hours. Further, they should discard their masks if they get wet or visibly soiled. The care giver and the patient when they come in each other’s proximity, should preferably use the N-95 mask.

Patients should also lot of fluids to maintain adequate hydration. According to Providence Health & Services’s official website, COVID wrought fever is also associated with excess loss of fluids and increased metabolism which can lead to dehydration and increased nutritional requirements.

The bio-medical waste generated during the course of treatment and isolation, should be disposed of in a yellow bag only and should be handed over to the waste collector separately. The document also provides an alternative method of disposing off such waste. It suggests that such wastes can be buried in the ground deep enough to prevent its pilferage by dogs or rodents.

Health Ministry suggests that if oxygen saturation of the patient, on the oximeter, is less than 93 per cent more than three times within an hour, he or she should be taken to the hospital or to a professional medical officer.

Finally the patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days and they shall continue wearing masks. There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over.