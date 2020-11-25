These 10 cyclones have brought with them maximum destruction and have claimed most number of lives too.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the day and make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal in the late hours of Wednesday or early Thursday.

In India, cyclones generally occur in the month of May-June and October-November, with a primary peak in November and secondary peak in May. More cyclones occur in the Bay of Bengal than the Arabian Sea and the ratio is approximately 4:1.

India has been by a number of cyclones in the last few decades. However, these 10 cyclones have brought with them maximum destruction and have claimed most number of lives too.

Cyclone Amphan - May 2020

Super cyclonic storm Amphan was a powerful and catastrophic tropical cyclone that caused widespread damage in Eastern India, specially West Bengal in May 2020. The cyclone ripped through the state, leaving 12 people dead and blowing up shanties, uprooting thousands of trees besides swamping low-lying areas. Strong winds with speed up to 125 kmph per hour upturned cars in Kolkata and felled trees and electricity poles blocking important roads and intersections.

It was the fourth super cyclone that hit West Bengal since 1582, after 1737, 1833 and 1942, as well as being one of the strongest storm to impact the area.

Cyclone Fani - 2019

Fani was termed as the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999 that claimed close to 10,000 lives and left a trail of destruction in vast swathes of Odisha. It left behind a trail of destruction killing over 40 people, uprooting trees and communication system, thus crippling the state’s economy and normal life.

Cyclone Titli - 2018

Very severe cyclonic storm Titli was part of the 2018 North Indian Ocean cyclone season and makes landfall in Odisha’s Gopalpur and Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh. Over three lakh people were evacuated along the sea coast.

Cyclone Ockhi - 2017

Cyclone Ockhi was the most intense and one of the strongest tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean. Ockhi from the Arabian Sea affected mainland India along with coastal areas of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. The death toll stood at 245 in India and 27 in Sri Lanka.

Cyclone Vardah - 2016

Very severe cyclonic storm Vardah was the fourth cyclonic storm as well as the most intense tropical cyclone of the 2016 North Indian Ocean cyclone season. The system struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as well as South India, before later affecting Somalia.

The cyclone killed 24 people in Tamil Nadu when it crossed the eastern coast of India near Chennai in December 2016. It brought heavy rainfall to Andaman and Nicobar Islands then crossed the eastern coast of India and affected Chennai, Kancheepuram and Visakhapatnam.

Cyclone Hudhud – 2014

Cyclone Hudhud was a strong tropical cyclone, which caused damage to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, claiming 124 lives. Odisha too was affected by Hudhud. A total of 61 people lost their lives in Andhra.

Cyclone Phailin - 2013

Cyclone Phailin was second strongest tropical cyclone in India since the 1999 Odisha cyclone and claimed 45 lives. The cyclone results in heavy rainfall in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand as well as other Indian states.

Cyclone Helen - 2013

Severe cyclonic storm Helen was a relatively weak tropical cyclone that formed in the Bay of Bengal Region on November 18, 2013, from the remnants of Tropical Storm Podul. Cyclone Helen brought heavy rainfall in eastern India and killed at least 11 people.

Cyclone Nilam - 2012

Nilam was the deadliest tropical cyclone to hit South India since Cyclone Jal in 2010 with the death toll being recorded at 75. The heavy rains and strong winds affected Chennai Port in Tamil Nadu and New Port railway station in Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

1999 Odisha Cyclone

The 1999 Odisha cyclone was the strongest recorded tropical cyclone in the North Indian Ocean and among the most destructive in the region. It organised into a tropical depression in the Andaman Sea on October 25.

The devastation lead to 15,000 deaths, displaced thousands. Damage sustained to various sanitation infrastructure led to a heightened risk of communicable disease outbreaks; indeed, diarrhea and cholera saw increased incidences following the storm's impact. Within a month of the cyclone's landfall, the Odisha state government reported 22,296 cases of diarrheal disorders.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta