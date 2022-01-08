New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The rapid surge in COVID-19 cases all over India with high transmission of Omicron variant, states and Union Territories all over India have imposed either fresh restrictions or renewed the existing ones. States and Union Territories such as the national capital Delhi, Odisha, Gujarat, Assam and Chandigarh have revised the guidelines in place to control the spread of virus.

Delhi

Weekend curfew came into effect in Delhi from Friday 10 PM onward. The 55-hour long restrictions on movements will remain in place till 5 AM. Movement of only essential services vehicles in allowed in Delhi till the end of weekend curfew. Individuals attending the weddings must present the copy of marriage card to the authorities. Students are also allowed to appear in examination on production of valid admit card.

Assam

The night curfew will remain in place in Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state from 11:30 PM to 6 AM. Shops selling grocery items, fruits and vegetable, dairy products and animal fodder will remain open till 9 PM. The cinema halls and theatres are allowed to operate with 50 per cent of the seating capacity of fully vaccinated viewers.

Tamil Nadu

The places of worship will remain closed for general public on three days: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Only 50 per cent occupancy is allowed in buses, suburban trains, and Metrorail. Starting Thursday, night curfew remains imposed in the state from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Chandigarh

All educational institutes such as schools, colleges and universities will remain closed in the Union Territory. Meanwhile, a night curfew remains in place between 10 PM to 5 AM in the Union Territory.

Gujarat

The night curfew will remain in place in the state between 10 PM to 6 AM in a total of 10 cities, namely, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Nadiad. Political and social programs, weddings can have up to 400 persons in attendance in open and 50 per cent of space capacity in closed venues.

