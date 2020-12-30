The Punjab government has decided to lift the night curfew from January 1 amid decline in the coronavirus cases in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Punjab government has decided to lift the night curfew from January 1 amid decline in the coronavirus cases in the state. The decision to impose the seven-hour-long night curfew, between 10 pm and 5 am, for the month of December was taken amid an apprehension of a second wave of the the virus in the state.

The state reported 215 fresh cases of the virus on Tuesday, while 11 people succumbed to the injuries. Over 1.5 lakh people have been either cured or discharged for hospitals since the outbreak of the pandemic.

All the current restrictions under the night curfew, such as closing down of hotels, restaurants, and marriage palaces, would remain effective till December 31, 2020. Meanwhile from January 1, the limit of 100 and 250 persons in the indoor and outdoor social gatherings would be relaxed to 200 and 500 persons respectively a government spokesperson said, as reported by news agency IANS.

Punjab is among the few state that have already opened schools from classes 9th to 12th in considerationto the upcoming board exams. The daily COVID-19 tally has gradually declined since October and stayed below 20,000 over the past few days. Maharashtra is the only state so far that has extended lockdown restrictions till January 1.

The new strain of the COVID-19 found in the UK, however, has brought fresh concerns for the Central government, prompting it to ban flights from Britain till January 7. The government has also extended the suspension on international flights till January 31.

