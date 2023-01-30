As Bharat Jodo Yatra Ends, A Look At The Major Controversies That Kept Rahul-Led Yatra In Spotlight

The 3500-kilometer-long Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, which ran for around 145 days, ended on January 30 in Srinagar. As the curtains fall, the Yatra plays out in a patchwork of issues personal and the controversies that have surrounded it for more than three months now. It mostly consisted of the tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with occasional confrontations on some other issues as well, which also included the conflict between the opposition parties.

It started in Tamil Nadu, with the BJP attacking Gandhi for wearing a Burberry T-shirt allegedly worth Rs 41,000 during the first leg of the yatra. However, the Grand Old Party also hit back at the BJP with a Rs 10 lakh suit and Rs 1.5 lakh glasses barb that was directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, it was just the beginning. During the initial days of the Yatra, a major row was created after the Congress tweeted a picture of khaki shorts on fire. Notably, the shorts are associated with the members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). It triggered a major backlash from the BJP, which accused the saffron brigade of instigating violence.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP accused the Congress of being anti-Hindu after Gandhi's meeting with a controversial Christian priest.

Besides the attacks and controversies on the Congress party, the former President, Rahul Gandhi, also had to face personal attacks. His grey beard was at the centre of a major war of words between the two factions after the BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed at a poll rally in Gujarat that Gandhi was looking like Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

In Maharashtra, the Congress and Shiv Sena were in a battle after Gandhi attacked Savarkar over his mercy petitions to the British.

Even the Covid caused a major controversy as the Yatra entered Rajasthan and the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to Gandhi and Gehlot asking them to follow Covid protocols and suspend the march. However, Gandhi hit back and said that the BJP was getting nervous and using Covid as an excuse to stop his march.

In the latest row, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questioned the government's claims on surgical strikes and also accused it of peddling lies. Both the factions were at loggerheads on this issue, with the BJP saying that the opposition was blinded by its "hate" for Prime Minister Modi and has "insulted" the armed forces.