New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The rising levels of air pollution in Delhi and its adjoining areas in the national capital region has choked the entire city with people witnessing watery eyes and itchy throats. For the last 5 days, the air quality in the national capital is in the very poor category with the AQI hovering between 400 and 350. According to the CPCB's Sameer App, Faridabad (354), Ghaziabad (364), Greater Noida (324), Gurugram (325) and Noida (333) also recorded their air quality in the very poor category at 8 am on Thursday. While no respite has been predicted by the SAFAR till Sunday, the state governments and Centre have announced a slew of measures to tackle the deteriorating air quality and bring down the rising air pollution levels across Delhi-NCR.

Check full restrictions in Delhi, Noida, Gururgram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad:

Delhi:

Announcing emergency measures to reduce pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that there will be 100 per cent work from home for the government departments till November 21. Construction and demolition work has also been banned till November 21 in Delhi, while schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders, Rai informed.

Addressing the media after a high-level meeting for strict implementation of the suggestions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Rai said, "We have given instructions for a ban on the entry of all vehicles in Delhi, except those involved in essential services. The police department and the transport department will ensure this together". Apart from these, six out of 11 thermal power plants falling within a 300 km radius of the capital will remain closed till November 30.

Noida:

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to have planned efforts to curb pollution in NCR. He asked officials to encourage people to use public transport instead of private vehicles. Farmers should be contacted not to burn stubble, he said as per the chief minister's office. Meanwhile, the Noida administration has withdrawn its order to shut schools, colleges across the district and said that it will wait for the state government to pass an order on schools closure. Earlier, the Noida administration had announced the closure of all schools and colleges till further orders in wake of the rising air pollution.

Gurugram:

Schools in Gurgaon would remain closed until further notice from the Commission for Air Quality Management, CAQM. Not only schools but colleges and other educational institutes would also remain closed. Earlier, the state government had announced the closure of schools for a week starting from November 13, 2021. However, due to increasing air pollution, the state government has passed an order to close all the educational institutions until further orders. The classes would continue through online mode. All construction activities have also been banned in the district till further orders. The administration has also private firms to encourage work from home as much as possible. The administration has also appealed to people to use vehicles as minimum as possible.

Ghaziabad:

Along with Noida, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has also withdrawn the order to close schools and colleges across the district till November 21. The final decision will be announced after the orders from the Uttar Pradesh government. Meanwhile, the district administration has put a ban on all construction activities.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan