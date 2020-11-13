Hailing the Indian prime minister, Obama had said that Modi laid out "an ambitious vision to reduce extreme poverty, improve education, empower women and girls and unleash India's true economic potential while confronting climate change."

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former US President Barrack Obama, whose remarks against Congress Rahul Gandhi in his latest book 'A Promised Land' are being widely shared on social media, had in 2015 described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India's "reformer in chief".

"As a boy, Narendra Modi helped his father sell tea to support their family. Today, he’s the leader of the world’s largest democracy, and his life story—from poverty to Prime Minister—reflects the dynamism and potential of India’s rise," Obama had written in a piece in Time magazine.

Calling Modi a devotee of Yoga, Obama had also said that the Indian prime minister transcended the ancient and the modern. He "imagined digital" India and connected with citizens on Twitter, Obama had said.

In his latest book 'A Promised Land', former US President Barack Obama has described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a "student who lacks passion and aptitude". His remarks on the Gandhi scion has triggered reactions and digs in India with the ruling BJP terming it "international humiliation".

"Nothing more to discuss on Rahul Gandhi's Intelligence when big figure like Obama has said it all. Rahul Gandhi should know now that the 'respect' he was getting in India has turned global," Union Minister Giriraj Singh said.

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh also find mention in Obama's memoir

According to the New York Times review of the book, Obama has also mentioned Rahul Gandhi's mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"...we are told of the handsomeness of men like Charlie Crist and Rahm Emanuel, but not the beauty of women, except for one or two instances, as in the case of Sonia Gandhi," the former US President wrote.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma