New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is soon going to achieve the milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming weeks, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday (October 16) during the launch of an audio-visual song on inoculation. The country's vaccination coverage has exceeded 97.6 crores, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes more than 11 lakh people getting vaccinated on Sunday (October 17).

Around 1.01 crore doses have been provided to the states and union territories by the central government so far. In addition, after about seven and a half months, active cases have come down to below two lakh. Also, after 229 days, the lowest number of new cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in 24 hours. The death toll is also below 150.

However, new cases of COVID-19 in Kerala are still not decreasing. According to the data released on Sunday evening, 7555 new cases have been reported in Kerala within the last 24 hours. At the same time, 74 people have died and 10,773 people have been cured. Furthermore, 73,157 corona tests have been done within the last 24 hours. According to the State Health Department, the total number of active cases in Kerala at present is 87,593. So far, a total of 26,865 people have died.

On a nationwide scale, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, there has been a decline in active cases by 5,786 in the last 24 hours and the active cases stand at 1,95,846, which is 0.57 percent of the total cases. During the same period, 14,146 new cases have been found and 144 people have died. The recovery rate of patients is gradually increasing and the death rate has remained stable for the last few days. The daily and weekly infection rates also remain below two percent.

Current COVID-19 situation in the country

New cases in the last 24 hours - 14,146

Total active cases - 1,95,846

Vaccinations in the last 24 hours - 41.20 lakh

Total number of vaccinations - 97.65 crore

Vaccines in states till 06:00 pm on Sunday

Maharashtra 1.04 lakh

Gujarat 0.88 lakh

Rajasthan 0.68 lakh

Jharkhand 0.48 lakh

Bihar 0.43 lakh

Delhi 0.43 lakh

Chhattisgarh 0.38 lakh

Haryana 0.34 lakh

J&K 0.31 lakh

Uttar Pradesh 0.29 lakh

Punjab 0.18 lakh

Madhya Pradesh 0.14 lakh

Uttarakhand 0.12 lakh

(With inputs from Covin Portal statistics)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha