New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the controversy over the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, a leader of Shiv Sena has approached the Supreme Court and sought a judicial inquiry into the affairs of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its officials. The plea also sought to protect 'fundamental rights of Aryan Khan'.

As the date for Aryan's bail plea order nears, which is slated to be announced on Wednesday, October 20, the plea by Mumbai-based Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari has urged the apex court to take suo moto cognizance to protect the fundamental rights of Aryan who has been booked under the NDPS Act by NCB, Zonal Office, Mumbai. The plea stated that NCB and its officials are involved in "d*rty vendetta affairs" targeting select film celebrities and few models for the last two years.

"I would like to point out towards the malafide style, approach and d*rty vendetta affairs of NCB at Mumbai and it's officials targeting select film celebrity & few models since last two years and would like to request Your Honour to order to institute special judicial investigation & enquiry to unearth the role of NCB official…," the plea filed by Mumbai-based Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari said.

Referring to the statement of NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in which he had cast aspersions on NCB, the plea said it's high time the NCB is probed by a top court judge to unravel the truth. Maharashtra's ruling coalition, especially the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), have accused the NCB of targeting Aryan Khan on orders from the Centre.

The plea also said that the Mumbai court's decision to announce the order a week after the hearing has 'led to a big humiliation' and left the 23-year-old Aryan Khan in prison 'in an undemocratic and illegal way' for 17 nights.

"It very relevant and painful to note that its incredible that someone remains inside (jail) for so many days without seizure of drugs or any other proof. No medical report of consumption, so no consumption. There is utter disregard to the principles of Right to Life and personal liberty as law settled by this court apart from a classic example of abuse of powers by one NCB officer," Tiwari's petition further reads.

Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Reacting to the plea, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam, questioned the MVA government for supporting the drug mafia. "We are not against Aryan khan or any individual. We respect Shah Rukh Khan's craft. But the way the Maharashtra government is supporting the drug mafia and targeting the NCB, we want to ask - what is the link? Is the state government getting kickbacks," Ram Kadam said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan