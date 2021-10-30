New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a sigh of relief for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his 23-year-old son, Aryan Khan, on Saturday was released from the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai 25 days after he was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case by the NCB. Immediately after walking out of the prison, he entered a waiting car and drove to his house Mannat in suburban Bandra, 12 km away.

#WATCH Aryan Khan released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail few weeks after being arrested in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/gSH8awCMqo — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

The 23-year-old, arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), walked out of the prison, his ‘home' since October 8, at 11 am and got into a waiting car, which reached his actual home Mannat in suburban Bandra shortly after 11.30 am. Half an hour before Aryan came out, his father's bodyguard got down from a white Range Rover car waiting outside the prison and stood near the facility's gate.

#WATCH Aryan Khan reaches his home 'Mannat' after being released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai



A large gathering of media personnel outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence delayed the car's entry into the residential premises pic.twitter.com/Zgay7BQQ8N — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan's fans also gathered outside his residence Mannat welcomed Aryan Khan with 'welcome back' posters and cheers for the 23-year-old, who spent over three weeks in prison.

Mumbai: Fans gather outside actor Shahrukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' with a "welcome home Aryan Khan" poster.



Aryan Khan is reaching home after spending weeks in Arthur Road Jail in drugs-on-cruise case. pic.twitter.com/90wwsB2eog — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

A large crowd of Shah Rukh Khan's fans had gathered outside the prison since early morning. A sizeable media contingent was also present to cover Aryan's release from the jail. Outside the prison, fans and onlookers cheering for Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan and trying to catch a glimpse of the superstar were in for a disappointment as they could not see the actor's face and had to assume that he was in the vehicle.

The prison officials collected Aryan's release order from the bail letterbox, which was opened at 5.30 am on Saturday. Speaking outside the prison entrance, jail superintendent Nitin Waychal had earlier said Aryan would be released between 10 am to 12 noon as other prisoners would also be released along with the 23-year-old. “The more release orders, the more time it takes to complete the formalities,” he had said.

Aryan came out of the prison a day after a special court issued his release memo. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Shah Rukh Khan's actor-friend Juhi Chawla stood as surety for the 23-year-old before the special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

The HC on Friday afternoon made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan and his co-accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, stipulating their release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

In the five-page order, signed by Justice N W Sambre, the high court said the trio will have to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court. Also, they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence, the HC said. The judge will give a detailed bail order with reasons next week.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment. Their arrest came a day after the NCB raided the cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned drugs. So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case and two of them were granted bail by the special NDPS court earlier this week.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan