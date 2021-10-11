Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a surprise raid on a cruise ship near Mumbai, will continue to stay in Mumbai's Arthur Jail after a sessions court on Monday said that it would hear his bail application on October 13.

The court posted the matter for Wednesday after the NCB sought a week's time to file its response in connection with the case. Notably, Aryan's lawyers -- Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai -- also urged the court to hear the matter on Tuesday. Desai and Maneshinde also opposed NCB's plea to seek more time to file its response, saying no illegal substance was recovered from Aryan.

"Bail does not stop investigation. There was no recovery (of any contraband) from him. So far as this boy is concerned, he has spent 7 days in custody. There is nothing with him, no other material," Bar and Bench quoted Desai as saying.

Meanwhile, Special Public Prosecutor AM Chimalker, appearing for the NCB, said that the agency will require one week time to file its response in the ongoing investigation.

"Normally, NCB takes a week to file a reply. The facts that they have been saying are not correct facts. The picture is not as rosy as it seems," Chimalker added, urging the court that at least two to three days should be granted to NCB to file its response.

Aryan was arrested by the NCB on October 2 after it raided a cruise ship near Mumbai. Aryan was charged under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and was remanded to NCB custody till October 4 which later got extended till October 7.

Following this, Aryan was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on October 8 after which he moved for bail, which was rejected by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma