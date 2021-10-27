New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old Aryan, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid at an alleged rave party on a cruise ship near Mumbai, will have to spend one more day in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail as the Bombay High Court on Wednesday has adjourned the hearing of the case till October 28.

In the court proceedings, lawyers of accused Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha & Arbaz Merchant concluded arguments on their bail applications on Wednesday and now ASG Anil Singh for NCB will respond to the arguments on Thursday.

The Hearing will begin at 3 pm on October 28.

