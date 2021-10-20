New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday (October 20) dismissed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail plea application. The 23-year-old has been lodged in Arthur Road jail since October 7 after being initially held by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. Along with Aryan, the bail pleas of two other accused, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant were also rejected by Special Judge V.V. Patil. The trio is presently in judicial custody.

Here is a look at the timeline of all the events related to the case.

October 2

NCB raids cruise ship Cordelia, bound from Mumbai to Goa, and seize 13 gm Cocaine, 5 gm Mephedrone, 21 gm Charas, and 22 pills of MDMA or Ecstasy. A case is registered and a few people are detained.

October 3

Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and model Munmun Dhamecha are arrested and produced before a magistrate who remands them in NCB custody till the next day.

October 4

Aryan and others are produced before the magistrate again. The NCB claims pictures and chats in Aryan's phone point to international drug trafficking. The court remands them in further custody till October 7.

October 7

Court denies further custody sought by the NCB and remands them in judicial custody. Aryan seeks bail.

October 8

Magistrate rejects the bail plea of Aryan, Arbaaz, and Munmun. Says plea not maintainable before it.

October 9

Aryan seeks bail before a holiday sessions court. Mentions he is falsely implicated and that no drugs were recovered from him, as also admitted by the NCB.

October 13

A special NDPS court adjourns Aryan's bail plea till October 14, 12 PM.

October 14

A Mumbai Special NDPS court reserves its order for October 20 on the bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha. Aryan Khan fails to secure bail and is sent back to jail till October 20.

October 20

The Special NDPS Court rejected the Bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Subsequently, Aryan Khan along with two others moved an application in the Bombay High Court seeking bail.

