New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Special NDPS Court in Mumbai on Thursday reserved its order on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail application in drugs on cruise case. The court will now pronounce its order on October 20 when the court proceedings will resume after Dussehra Holidays. With this Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will remain in the Arthur road jail and Byculla jail for women respectively till October 20.

This is the second day of Aryan Khan’s bail hearing after the court adjourned it to today on Wednesday. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh stated that Aryan is a regular consumer of drugs since past few years and granting him bail could hinder the investigation in the case which is in a crucial stage.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan