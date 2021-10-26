Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old Aryan, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid at an alleged rave party on a cruise ship near Mumbai, will have to spend another day in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail as the Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the case till October 27.

The hearing will begin at 2.30 pm on October 27.

Earlier in the day, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Aryan, said that he had no links with the goings-on outside pertaining to allegations and counter-allegations between the NCB and a political leader.

Rohatgi also said that he has no connection with Prabhakar Sail or his employer Kiran Gosavi. Challenging the NCB, Rohatgi asked how can Aryan be "charged with conscious possession if someone carried something in his shoes".

"2nd thing put against me (Aryan), is important that many others were found with some amount of drugs so they allege that there was a general conspiracy. They're not charging me with consumption or possession but with conspiracy and conspiracy not with accused 2 but others," Rohatgi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"There's one more thing put against me (Aryan) - my WhatsApp chats of 2018, 2019, and 2020. These chats are not related to the Cruise case. The cruise case started with Gaba (Pratik Gaba) and ended there. There is no connection between my chats and the present case of Cruise," he added.

Rohatgi further argued that the case has only attracted the attention of the public due to Aryan's parents -- Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. He also said that he is not making any allegation against any NCB official, adding that he is "not concerned with all that unsavoury controversy".

"I made this clear with my rejoinder that I am nowhere connected to all these allegations and counter-allegations. I am nowhere in all this ongoing controversy. My case is very much on merits which are in my favour," ANI quoted Rohatgi as saying.

"There was no mention of seizure of mobile phone in Punchnama. We're clear about what happened on 2 October - how we go there, how we were arested... Law provides that for small quantities, max punishment is 1 year (jail). For consumption, there's rehabilitation as per law," he added.

However, the NCB opposed Aryan's bail plea, claiming that he and a woman named Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, were tampering with the evidence and witnesses in the case in an attempt to derail the investigation.

"The applicant (Aryan Khan) was in touch with some persons abroad who appear to be part of an international drug network for illicit procurement of drugs," the NCB was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"The role of this applicant (Aryan Khan) in the commission of grave and serious offences under the NDPS Act including illicit drug trafficking is apparent considering the nexus and connection of this applicant with the other accused in the case," it said in its affidavit.

Aryan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid at an alleged rave party. Earlier, a special Mumbai court had refused to grant bail to Aryan after which he moved to the Bombay High Court.

Posted By: Ashita Singh