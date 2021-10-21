New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will remain in Mumbai's Arthur road jail for another 5 days as the Bombay High Court on Thursday listed the hearing on his bail application in the drugs-on-cruise case for Tuesday. The court will also hear the bail pleas of Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant on Tuesday.

Appearing for Aryan Khan, senior lawyer Satish Maneshinde mentioned the plea before a single bench of Justice N W Sambre, seeking an urgent hearing on Friday. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), however, sought time till next week. Justice Sambre then posted the plea for hearing on October 26.

Aryan Khan (23) moved the HC on Wednesday evening after a special NDPS court here rejected his bail plea in the afternoon. The special court, while refusing bail, had observed that Aryan Khan was involved in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis" and had a nexus with drug peddlers and suppliers.

The lower court had also rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha. The three were arrested on October 3 by the NCB after it raided the Goa-bound ship and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas. They are now in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison in the city.

The trio and others were held in the case for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan also met his son Aryan Khan who is lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. The actor left after spending 20 minutes -- the maximum time allowed for the visitors -- with his son. In the wake of the COVID-19, the visitors are restricted from having any physical contact with the jail inmates and thus, Shah Rukh met son Aryan through a glass wall and talked to him through an intercom.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan