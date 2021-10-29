Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, will have to spend another day at the Arthur Road Jail of Mumbai after his legal team missed the 5.30 pm deadline to submit documents for his release. The 23-year-old will now be released on Saturday morning.

"A physical copy of the release order has to be put into the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail for the release. The jail officials wait until 5.35 pm for this," Arthur Road Jail Superintendent Nitin Waychal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier this month following a surprise raid at an alleged rave party on cruise ship near Mumbai. However, he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

However, the court said that Aryan will not be allowed to move out of Mumbai or India without the permission of the investigating officer (IO), adding that he will have to appear before the NCB on each Friday between 11 am to 2 pm.

"Each accused be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties of like amount," the court said in its bail order, adding that Aryan "should not indulge in any similar activities, not try to establish contact with co-accused".

Following the Bombay High Court's order, Satish Maneshinde, Aryan's lawyer, said that his team is ready with all the requisite documents, including the sureties. He added that Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has also been accepted as surety by the court.

"We are prepared with our sureties. We are hoping to get the order copy from HC today. Once we receive it, we will submit the same along with all the necessary documents to the special NDPS court," he said while speaking to news agency PTI.

