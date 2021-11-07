New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the latest update of the ongoing drug case, Aryan Khan has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau aka NCB's Special Investigation Team. As per the central law enforcement and intelligence agency he was called for questioning in regards to the drugs-on-cruise case.

Apart from Aryan Khan, the agency has already summoned Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar for questioning in connection with the case. Both have reached the NCB office on Sunday, November 7.

According to a report in ETimes Arbaaz, was called to record his statement. Sources close to the portal said, "Arbaaz Merchant was summoned this morning. He was called to appear before the SIT at NCB at 11 am and he reached the NCB office early afternoon. Arbaaz is still at the NCB office being questioned by the officers for further investigation in the cruise ship drugs bust case."

This is in regards to the bail order that makes it mandatory for the accused to appear whenever called for questioning by the officials of NCB.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB on October 3 in relation to a drug case after a surprise raid was conducted on a cruise that was on its way from Mumbai to Goa. He was later released on bail on October 28 after spending nearly three weeks in custody.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal