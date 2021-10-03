Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday detained Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan, after conducting a surprise raid at a rave party on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship near Mumbai. Besides Aryan, the agency also questioned seven other people in connection with the alleged rave party at the cruise ship, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

"Eight persons -- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra -- are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast," Wankhede was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier on Saturday night, several NCB officials, including Wankhede, conducted a surprise raid at the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship near Mumbai following specific inputs. The officials had booked themselves on that cruise as ordinary passengers and they soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs.

The anti-drugs agency said that it has detained 13 people, including three women, and summoned six of the organisers who had planned the party so far. It has also registered an FIR in connection with the drugs party.

It said that different drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas, which hidden in clothes of the suspects, were recovered during the operation. The detained persons will likely be produced in a court later in the day after the legal formalities get over, the NCB said.

"It’s a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs, involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light," NCB chief SN Pradhan said while speaking to ANI. "Eight people have been detained for questioning. On the basis of the information that we would receive from them, further raids will be conducted".

The agency has been actively looking into alleged drugs case in Bollywood since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. In September last year, it had arrested Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik for allegedly providing drugs to Sushant.

Later, it also searched the house of Arjun Rampal and her girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos. The agency has also questioned comedian Bharti Singh and Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala in connection with the alleged drugs case.

