New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the NCB in drugs on cruise case, was on Thursday shifted from the quarantine cell to the common barrack inside the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai as Undertrial Number 956. Apart from Aryan, 5 other male accused in the case were also shifted to the common cell of the prison after their Covid report came negative on Thursday.

The development came after the Special NDPS Court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. The court will now announce its order on October 20. Till then, Aryan and the other accused have to remain in jail.

They had been shifted to the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai after their initial custodial remand with the NCB got over and a magistrate sent them in judicial custody but denied them bail. They were kept in quarantine barracks for seven days, a prison official said, adding the quarantine period ended on Wednesday.

All of them were subjected to RT-PCR tests for coronavirus on Wednesday morning, and as the results were negative, they were separated from each other and shifted to various general barracks, he said.

As per ANI, quoting jail officials, Aryan Khan also spoke to his father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan via video call from inside jail premises. The Bombay High Court had ordered that prisoners should be allowed to talk to their family members twice a week.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan has also received a money order of Rs 4,500 for his expenses inside the jail. As per the jail rules, a prisoner is allowed only one money order of Rs. 4,500 a month. In the Mumbai Central or Arthur Road jail, Aryan has to wake up at 6 am like other prisoners in there and then he is served breakfast at 7 am and lunch at 11 am. Dinner at the jail is served at 6 pm, after which the barracks are closed.

Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs. Several persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested.

Posted By: Ashita Singh