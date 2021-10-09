Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday questioned the driver of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan in connection with the alleged rave party on a cruise ship near Mumbai. The anti-drugs agency is questioned Aryan's driver about source of drugs that was seized from the cruise ship, reported news agency ANI.

Aryan was arrested on Sunday after the NCB conducted a surprise raid on cruise ship and recovered drugs. He, along with Arbaaz Seth Merchant and six others, has been sent to judicial custody by a local Mumbai court for 14 days.

On Friday, a Mumbai court had also rejected Aryan's bail plea, which was based on the argument that no drugs were recovered from him, while upholding the contentions of the NCB. "The applications are not maintainable before us and hence rejected," the Mumbai court said during the hearing, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Another drug peddler detained

The NCB on Saturday detained another drug peddler during a raid in the Santa Cruz area of Mumbai. It believes that the detained person has alleged links with Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan. The anti-drugs agency has said that it will attempt to take the cruise ship raid case reach a logical conclusion.

As per the NCB, 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case so far.

"A total of 9 independent witnesses were involved in the operation and Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi were among them. None of the independent witnesses including these two persons were known to NCB prior to this operation," NCB Deputy Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Based on the disclosures by accused persons during custodial interrogation, six followed follow-up seizures have been affected and 10 persons arrested at various places in Mumbai," he added.

