Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, earlier in October in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, has now moved the Bombay High Court seeking a modification in his bail order in the case. Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB after the anti-drugs agency raided a rave party on the Cordelia Cruise off the Mumbai coast.

As per the application moved by Aryan's lawyer in the Bombay HC, the 23-year-old Starkid has sought a waiver of the condition that he shall appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) south Mumbai office every Friday to mark presence. The plea cited the transfer of the investigation to a Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Delhi NCB and said that the condition to visit the Mumbai NCB office every Friday could be relaxed.

The application also said that he has to be accompanied by police personnel every time he visits the NCB office here due to the large number of media persons waiting outside. The application has been filed through Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla and is likely to be listed before Justice Sambre on December 13, 2021. Khan has been marking his attendance at the NCB office every Friday. Even on December 10, two days after his plea seeking modification of bail was filed, he attended the NCB office.

"...that since the investigation has been transferred to the Special Investigation Team, Delhi office of NCB, his visits to the Mumbai office could be relaxed. Every Friday when he visits the NCB office in Mumbai, he is accosted by the policemen due to the large presence of media personnel outside the office", Aryan Khan's plea stated.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 on charges of alleged possession, consumption and sale/purchase of drugs following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He was granted bail by the high court on October 28 after spending almost a month in the Arthur Road jail in the financial capital of India.

The high court also imposed 14 conditions on him. He was asked, among other things, to appear before the NCB each Friday, not to leave Mumbai without informing the agency and not to leave India without permission from the special NDPS court.

Khan and 19 others - including actor Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, had been arrested by NCB at the international cruise terminal in South Mumbai. Many accused were found with small quantities of drugs, though Khan himself had nothing in his possession.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan