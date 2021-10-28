New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case by NCB, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. The court said that it will pronounce a detailed order on Friday. Along with Aryan, the Bombay High Court has also granted bail to Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, two of the 20 other accused arrested in the case.

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, representing Aryan Khan in Bombay High Court, said that Aryan, Arbaz and Munmun will be out of jail on Friday or Saturday morning after detailed order tomorrow.

"Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all they will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday", Rohatgi, as quoted by ANI said.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre granted bail to the three accused. "All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening. I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today," Justice Sambre said."

Aryan Khan's advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given. The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday.

The 23-year-old was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 after the anti-drugs agency raided a rave party on board the Cordelia Cruise off the Mumbai coast. At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan