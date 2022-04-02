New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The prime witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Aryan Khan drug case, Prabhakar Sail, passed away on Friday due to a heart attack. Sail was 37 years old and was the independent witness of NCB in the case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where he was declared brought dead.

"Sail died of a heart attack in his residence in Mahul area of Chembur yesterday," Sail’s lawyer Tushar Khandare told news agency ANI.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Prabhakar Sail.

Who was Prabhakar Sail?

Sail was an independent witness and alleged NCB officials of extortion pertaining to the drug case. He was a bodyguard to K P Gosavi, who was a witness in the drug bust case. He had filed an affidavit leveling serious allegations of a payoff to NCB zonal chief Sameer Wankhede, in the drug raid that led to the arrest of Aryan.

What were his claims?

Sail had claimed on October 3 that while escorting Gosavi, he overheard him discussing a demand of Rs 25 crore and his willingness to “settle” at Rs 18 crore, of which Rs 8 crore was to be allegedly paid to Wankhede. In his statement recorded before the DCP Zone 1, Sail had mentioned that he had interacted with Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani too. Following his allegations, the had NCB initiated a vigilance inquiry and Wankhede denied all the allegations. Sail was even provided protection by the city police in the wake of revelations he made in his application.

Meanwhile, for the unacquainted, the NCB arrested Aryan following a raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3 2021. The central agency had booked him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, and conspiracy and abetment. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha