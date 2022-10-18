Aryan Khan Case: NCB Report Finds 'Suspicious Behaviour', 'Selective Targeting' By Officers

Months after actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was cleared of all charges in the drugs-on-cruise case, an internal report by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found that there were several irregularities in the probe. The report has raised questions over the intentions of the officers involved and highlighted "suspicious behaviour" of seven to eight of them.

Earlier, in May, the NCB admitted that it had not found sufficient evidence against Aryan Khan and five others, who were arrested from a cruise ship off Mumbai last October. The NCB had alleged to have found drugs on some of those arrested. Aryan had spent more than three weeks in jail.

The irregularities have been reported by a Special Investigation Team or SIT set up by the NCB to probe allegations of impropriety by its officers. The SIT has sent its vigilance report to its headquarters in Delhi.

Around 65 people gave their statements during the investigation, with some changing their versions three to four times. The SIT inquiry also exposed lapses in the probe of some other cases, NDTV cited its source as saying.

It was revealed that some people were selectively targeted during the drug-on-cruise case probe. However, no evidence was found to back the allegations of an extortion bid behind the probe and that money was demanded to foil the case against Aryan Khan and other influential targets.

The "suspicious" role of 7 to 8 NCB officers is being being under a departmental inquiry. Senior officers' permission has been sought to take action against those who are outside NCB.

In November 2021, investigation officer Sameer Wankhede was removed from the probe by the NCB headquarters. Wankhede and his unit had been accused of glaring lapses. The case was then transferred from Mumbai to a Delhi-based team.