New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said that it has submitted the WhatsApp chats of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Special NDPS court in Mumbai and said that the chats between him and a debut actress are related to drugs. This came on the day when the Special NDPS Court will announce its order on the bail plea of Aryan Khan, who was earlier this month arrested in connection with a drugs-on-cruise case along with seven others. Besides Aryan, who is lodged in the Arthur Road jail, the bail plea of other accused including Nupur Satija, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will also be heard today.

The NCB had earlier informed the court that Aryan's WhatsApp chats reveal his links to an international cartel and the fact that he regularly sourced drugs. The anti-drugs agency has claimed in court that Aryan Khan is a regular consumer of drugs, adding that "this is the land of Mahatma Gandhi... this (drug) abuse is affecting young boys". However, Aryan Khan's lawyers underlined the fact the NCB had found no drugs on their client or any evidence that suggested he was about to use banned substances.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Here are the Latest Updates from Aryan Khan's bail hearing:

- Mumbai NCB says it has submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in the court. Police have found drug-related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut Actress: NCB

- Among the film personalities, including superstar Hrithik Roshan, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Mehta, comedian Johnny Lever, actors Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Roshan's former wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan among others, have expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.

- A Mumbai court will today pronounce its order on the bail application by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship.

- Aryan Khan and two others - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha — have sought bail from the Mumbai court of V V Patil, special judge for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

- On Friday, Aryan Khan spoke to his parents through a video call from inside the prison once and also received Rs 4,500 though money-order sent by his father, said an official.

- The NCB, earlier in the hearing, argued that Aryan Khan was a regular consumer of drugs, and the contraband found on his friend - Arbaaz Merchant - was for both of them to have a "blast" on the cruise,

