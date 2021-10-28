New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, representing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case has reached the Bombay High Court along with senior advocate Satish Maneshinde for the third day of the bail hearing. Earlier on Wednesday, Mukul Rohatgi and the lawyers of the two other accused concluded their arguments. Today, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, representing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will reply to the submissions of the accused.

During arguments on Tuesday, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued that Aryan Khan was a "young man" who should be sent to rehab rather than jail. Rohatgi told the court on Tuesday that his client was invited to the cruise as a special guest. He told the court that there was "no case of possession of drugs" against Aryan Khan and that he was arrested wrongly. He also said "it was fit case for bail". Rohatgi said the law provides a maximum of one year of imprisonment for small quantities of drugs.

The 23-year-old star son was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid on a cruise ship party by Narcotics Control Bureau officers in disguise. At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected by the special court on October 20 in the case following which his judicial custody in the matter got extended till October 30. Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.

Here are the Latest Updates of Aryan Khan's bail hearing:

ASG Anil Singh: "Aryan Khan was aware that Arbaaz was in possession. Charas was for smoking and it was for the consumption of both though it was with Arbaaz physically."

ASG Anil Singh: "Defence has spoken about testing. Why testing? Our case is not of consumption but of possession. Accused 1 was in conscious possession of drug."

ASG Anil Singh: "If we relied upon WhatsApp chat, he (Aryan Khan) had made an attempt to deal in commercial quantity (of drugs)." He further says, "Ecstasy was of commercial quantity. It can't be said that drug was for personal consumption."

ASG Anil Singh: Scheme of NDPS act. Section 29 does not say that the person has to be in possession. When we apply Section 28 and 29 commercial quantity kicks in. He made an attempt to deal with commercial quantity, reports Bar and Bench.

ASG Anil Singh: We have argued about conscious possession. If two people are together and one person knows about the possession and use of drugs of the second person, then the first person is in conscious possession.

ASG Anil Singh representing NCB says Arbaaz is Aryan Khan's childhood friend. Even if you are not in possession (of drugs) but you are part of the conspiracy, then you will be punishable under same section of the law

As the petition is in respect to the Prevention of Corruption Act, we will give prior notice of 72 hours if we will register an offence under the Act, says the Maharashtra government's lawyer.

Bombay High Court disposes off NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's petition after Maharashtra govt's lawyer assured the Court that 3 days notice will be given before arresting by Mumbai Police

ASG Anil Singh: Aryan Khan is a regular consumer of drugs. There is evidence to prove that he has been providing drugs, reports Bar and Bench.

BJP's Manish Bhanushali, a witness in drugs on cruise ship case, has been summoned for questioning: Mumbai Police

Meanwhile, Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has approached the Bombay High Court over "apprehensions that Mumbai Police may arrest him." The arguments on the matter are being heard by the Division Bench of Bombay HC.

Hearing in bail applications of Aryan Khan and others begins at Bombay High Court ASG Anil Singh representing NCB says Accused no. 1 (Aryan Khan) is not a first-time consumer of drugs, he was in contact with drug peddlers.

Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing Aryan Khan in a drugs-on-cruise case, arrives at Mumbai High Court. The hearing on Aryan Khan's bail application will resume shortly

