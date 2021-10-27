New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in the drung-on-cruise case takes new twists and returns with fresh pay-off allegations against the officer-in-charge, Sameer Wankhede, the Bombay High Court will today decide on the 23-year-old's bail plea. The High Court had on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on his bail application in the case till Wednesday. During arguments on Tuesday, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Aryan Khan, argued that Aryan was a "young man" who should be sent to rehab rather than jail. Rohatgi further said that his client was invited to the cruise as a special guest and there was "no case of possession of drugs" against him and he was arrested wrongly. He also said "it was fit case for bail".

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik today launched fresh attack on NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and posted purported pictures of his 'nikah'. He also posted a screenshot of the 'Nikah Nama' of Wankhede with his first wife Dr Shabana Qureshi. Making further allegations Wankhede, Nawab Malik said that during the rave party in Mumbai cruise ship, an international drug lord was present on the ship and Wankhede allegedly let the mafia off the hook. "During the rave party, an international drug lord was present in the ship and the NCB officials, led by Sameer Wankhede, let him off the hook. The drug lord is a close friend of Wankhede. He should tell why did he (Wankhede) let him (drug mafia) go".

Here are the Latest Updates from Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing:

Sr. Adv. Amit Desai: Law is - bail is the rule and jail is exception, now it is arrest is the rule and bail is exception.

Drugs-on-cruise case: Senior counsel Amit Desai, arguing for bail of accused Arbaz Merchant, tells Bombay HC that based on assessment of articles recovered on Oct 3, only consumption was alleged. "If there was no conspiracy at that moment, how come conspiracy came later," he asks

Bombay High Court resumes hearing on bail applications of Aryan Khan & other accused; senior consel Amit Desai starts arguments for the bail of Arbaz Merchant

Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Aryan Khan in drugs on cruise ship case, at the Bombay High Court. Hearing on Aryan Khan's bail application in the case to be held shortly

Mumbai | His (Sameer Wankhede) statement is being taken: DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh, part of the 5-member team that is probing the allegations of corruption made by Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter of Mumbai

A lawyer has filed a PIL in the Supreme Court challenging the validity of certain sections of the NDPS Act. The plea seeks direction to decriminalize the purchase of certain drugs up to the certain level of "small scale" for personal consumption

All material witnesses for this inquiry will be called. I would not like to take anyone's name here: DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh, in Mumbai

A 5-member team came from Delhi to Mumbai today. It was formed to probe allegations in the affidavit (Prabhakar Sail's). Documents & records collected from office (NCB office), witnesses called. We've started the probe,witnesses' statements will be taken: DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh

By sharing our personal photos Nawab Malik is acting against the constitutional oath he took. We'll take legal action against him, an FIR has been registered. His only motive is to remove Sameer Wankhede from his post so that his son-in-law could be saved: Kranti Redkar Wankhede

Nikahnama is correct. Nikah happened but Sameer legally didn't change his religion, caste. It was just a formality as my mother-in-law was Muslim&for her happiness, nikah happened. Birth certificate shared by Nawab Malik wrong: Kranti Redkar Wankhede, Sameer Wankhede's wife

Our personal life has been invaded. If he (Nawab Malik) keeps targetting us, we'll file a defamation case...will move court. Since his son-in-law was arrested in a drug case, he is targetting us: NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede

We face life threats. He (Nawab Malik) is an influential figure and is like 'Raavan'- has 10 hands, 10 mouths, money, can do anything...I am a Dalit, how can my son be Muslim? My wife was Muslim: NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede

The NCB team from Delhi has started questioning Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs-on-cruise case. The questioning by the NCB team began at 11:45 am. Sail had levelled corruption charges against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede.

The Bombay High Court will resume hearing on Aryan Khan's bail application at 2:30 pm today. The legal team of Aryan Khan told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday there was no evidence against him in the drugs-on-cruise case and was wrongly arrested

#VIDEO || Aryan Khan Drugs Case: #SameerWankhede under NCB scanner over corruption charges; Bombay HC to hear Aryan's bail plea today at 2:30 pm #AryanKhan #AryanKhanBail pic.twitter.com/fQzs7NLGIh — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) October 27, 2021

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik tweeted a copy of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede’s marriage certificate, and his photograph with his first wife, Shabana Quraishi, at their wedding. He maintained that his tweets about Sameer Wankhede were not about religion but to bring to light the fraudulent means that Wankhede allegedly used to obtain a caste certificate to get into the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

BJP's Amit Malviya attacked NCP’s Nawab Malik for targeting the NCB and Sameer Wankhade. Malviya said that Malik is targeting Wankhade because the agency had arrested Sameer Khan, Malik’s son-in-law, in a drugs case.

The Sessions Court, which had earlier rejected Aryan Khan's bail plea, has grnted bail to two co-accused Manish Rajgarhiya and Avin Sahu on Tuesday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan