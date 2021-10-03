Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan, was on Sunday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). This comes a day after the anti-drugs agency conducted a surprise raid at an alleged rave party on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship near Mumbai.

Besides Aryan, the central agency also arrested his friends Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in connection with the alleged rave party. The trio was earlier detained by the NCB for questioning.

"Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been arrested in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast. They will be produced before the court," news agency ANI quoted NCB sources as saying.

#WATCH | Three of the eight detained persons, in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, were being taken for the medical test by NCB



ANI



More: https://t.co/l3bgnHe0fV #Mumbai #AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/NvdTSMnK2s — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) October 3, 2021

The NCB, led by its Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, had conducted a surprise raid on a cruise ship near Mumbai after a tip-off. In a statement, the agency said that an FIR has been registered in connection with the case, adding that drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine and charas were recovered from the raid.

"During the operation, the suspects were searched and different drugs were recovered from them, which they had hidden in their clothes, undergarments and purses (by women)," news agency PTI quoted an NCB official as saying.

Later, NCB chief SN Pradhan, while speaking to news agency ANI, said that action will be taken based on inputs received from those who have been detained. He, however, refused to comment on Aryan and said that "action will be taken and it does not matter with whom there is a connection".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

"Whether there is a party in the hotel or in a residential area, input had come and action has been taken. This is not a new thing. Be it Mumbai or another urban area, action will be taken because youth should not come under the influence of drugs," he said.

Cordelia Cruises washes hands off rave party

Meanwhile, Cordelia Cruises, which are operated by the Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, has clarified that it is "not connected" with the alleged rave party at its ship off the coast of Mumbai. It also said that the company will extend full support to the NCB and other authorities and cooperate with them.

"Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. We are extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities," it said, as reported by ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma