Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rakh Khan, was sent to the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till October 7 on Monday by a local Mumbai court. Aryan was arrested by the anti-drugs agency on Sunday, a day after it carried out a surprise raid at an alleged rave party on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship near Mumbai.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma