Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was on Thursday sent to judicial custody by a local Mumbai court for 14 days in connection with the alleged rave party at a cruise ship near Mumbai. Besides Aryan, the court also sent Arbaz Seth Merchant and six others to judicial custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

However, the court said that it will hear Aryan's bail plea at 11 am on Friday, asking the anti-drugs agency to file its reply by then.

"No custodial interrogation is required as sufficient time and opportunity was granted to NCB for investigation. Hence, they are remanded to judicial custody," Bar and Bench quoted the Mumbai court as saying. "Simply remanding the accused to NCB custody without reason is cogent ground for violating liberty. Therefore on vague grounds in remand application, each accused cannot be granted extended custody".

Aryan was arrested by the NCB on Sunday. On Monday, the anti-drugs agency had sought his custody till October 11, but the court had denied its plea. On Thursday, it once again sought remand of Aryan till October 11, saying he needs to confronted with the new arrests.

"Considering the allegations and the facts, the accused is required because after the last date, till today, the further development is that we have intercepted organizers and other persons," said Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, as reported by Bar and Bench.

However, advocate Satish Maneshinde, appearing for Aryan, asked the court to dismiss the NCB plea, saying "no substantial development" has taken place so far. He also claimed that Aryan was only questioned about his foreign stay by the NCB so far.

Maneshinde told the Mumbai court that the NCB officers have kept Aryan's mobile and claimed that he is not connected with the organisers of the alleged rave party. He claimed that he got in touch with the organisers through his friend Prateek and he was "invited as a VVIP".

"There are chats between me and Prateek ...Prateek is also a friend of Arbaz. So he invited Arbaz... Based on the aforesaid events, I reached the gate where Arbaz was also there. Before we could go to the ship, NCB asked us questions. When we started from the ship, they asked questions if I took drugs and searched my bags and my person. They found nothing," he said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant were arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound ship, while the other five were arrested the next day. They were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar at the end of their earlier remand. The court sent them in judicial custody even as the probe agency sought extension of remand till October 11.

