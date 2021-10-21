New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A special court in Mumbai on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and six others who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier this month in connection with an alleged rave party on a cruise ship near the financial capital of the country.

This comes hours after the Bombay High Court said that it would hear Aryan's bail application on October 26. "We asked the court that the matter should be heard by video conferencing but the judge refused," news agency ANI quoted Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde as saying.

Aryan has been arrested by the NCB under sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was sent to the custody of the anti-drugs agency till October 4 which was later extended till October 7. Later, the court had rejected his bail plea following which he moved to the Bombay High Court.

Currently, the 23-year-old of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is lodged at the Arthur Road prison along with Merchant. Meanwhile, his friend and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison in the city.

Shah Rukh Khan meets son Aryan in Mumbai jail

Earlier on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. He reached the prison located in Mumbai Central around 9 am and left at 9.35 am. Shah Rukh was able to meet his son only for 10 minutes.

Jail authorities, quoted by ANI, said that Shah Rukh met son Aryan through a glass wall and talked to him through an intercom due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. It should be noted that family members of the prisoners were not being allowed to visit the jail in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the guidelines have been relaxed following a decline in active cases.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma