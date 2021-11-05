Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday to mark his weekly presence before the agency in connection with the alleged rave party on a cruise ship near Mumbai following order from the Bombay High Court.

Aryan, along with co-accused Arbaaz Seth Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha, was released from the Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai on October 30 after he spent 22 days in jail. The 23-year-old was granted bail by the High Court on condition that he would appear before the NCB every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm.

The High Court had also instructed Aryan to submit his passport, noting that he won't be able to leave India or even Mumbai without the permission of the investigating officer (IO). He was also asked not to issue a statement in the media in connection with the case.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

The NCB opposed had their bail pleas and argued that the case attracted conspiracy and abetment charges. However, Aryan's lawyer said conspiracy means there has to be a "meeting of minds". "Aryan does not know any of the other accused in the case except Arbaaz Merchant. There is absolutely no material to show conspiracy," his counsel Mukul Rohatgi had said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Rohatgi later told reporters that once formalities are done Aryan Khan would be released from jail. "For me, it is a regular case -- to win some, to lose some. I am happy that he (Khan) has got bail," he said, as reported by PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma