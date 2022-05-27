Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. Apart from Aryan, 5 other accused were excluded from the NCB charge sheet on behalf of the lack of evidence against them.

The NCB in its final charge sheet in the case submitted that a complaint against six persons, including Aryan Khan and Mohak Jaiswal, has not been filed due to lack of evidence while a complaint has been filed against 14 persons in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. The NCB charge sheet mentioned that Aryan had not been found in possession of any drugs.

"Based on an input NCB Mumbai on 02.10.2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak," a press release by NCB stated.

"Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later, an SIT from NCB headquarters in New Delhi headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on November 11, 2021," the anti-drug agency said.

SIT carried out its investigation in an objective manner. The touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. Based on the investigation carried out by the SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is being filed, the charge sheet said, adding that complaint against the rest of the six persons is not being filed due to the lack of sufficient evidence.

The charge sheet was filed before the registry and the special NDPS court will take its cognizance after the verification of the documents. In March this year, the special court had granted a 60-day extension to the probe agency to file the charge sheet.

Aryan Khan had spent more than three weeks in jail after he was arrested in the drugs case that dominated news headlines. The Narcotic Control Bureau had initially claimed Aryan Khan was a regular user and supplier of drugs. However, the charges were denied by Aryan's lawyers who contended that no drugs were found in possession of Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan was last year arrested by the drug agency along with several others after the NCB raided a rave party on the Cordelia cruise off the Mumbai coast and drugs were found. Apart from Aryan, 20 people including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also arrested in the case. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 28 October 2021.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan