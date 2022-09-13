Arvind Kejriwal's Gujarat Trip: Dinner With Auto Driver, Spat With Police And 'Actor' Jibe From BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, who is on a two-day visit to poll bound Gujarat, had dinner at an auto-rickshaw driver's home in Ahmedabad after accepting his invitation on Monday.

The Delhi Chief Minister, however, had an altercation with police officers outside his hotel on security procedures before his dinner. In a video tweeted by the AAP, Kejriwal can be seen telling Gujarat cops that he doesn’t need their security when he was stopped on his way to the home of an auto driver who invited him.

“People are unhappy with your leaders. Mai janta ka aadmi hu (I am a man of the people) I don’t need your security. Give this security to your chief Minister,” Kejriwal said.

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal, who is in Gujarat as part of AAP's campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, addressed a gathering of auto-rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

After his address, auto-rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, a resident of the city's Ghatlodia area, requested Kejriwal to have dinner at his home.

"I am your fan. In a video I saw on social media, you went to have dinner at the home of an auto driver in Punjab. So, will you come to my home for dinner?" asked Vikram. After which, he received an immediate "yes" from the Delhi CM.

"Punjab and Gujarat autowalas adore me. Should I arrive tonight? at 8 o'clock," the AAP leader stated.

After having a dinner at the residence of Dantani, Delhi CM shared a pcitures on his twitter handle and wrote, "In Ahmedabad, auto driver Vikrambhai Dantani lovingly took his home for dinner, introduced him to the whole family, treated him with delicious food with great respect. Heartfelt thanks to Vikrambhai and all the auto driver brothers of Gujarat for this immense affection."

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reacting to the dinner invite, took potshots at the AAP leader and dubbed him an “actor”. Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi tweeted, “What an actor”!