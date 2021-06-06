Sources close to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal described the allegations made by the AAP as "baseless" and said that the Delhi government was "wrongly portraying" that the scheme has been rejected.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following accusation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Centre on Saturday night replied that Arvind Kejriwal's 'Ghar Ghar ration scheme' has not been "rejected" but "returned for reconsideration".

"The file related to the notification of the scheme, proposed to be implemented through private vendors, has been returned for reconsideration to the chief minister by the LG," the sources told news agency PTI.

"It has been advised again, like earlier on March 20, 2018, that since the proposal seeks to change the method of distribution, it would mandatorily require prior approval of Centre as per Section 12 (2) (h) of the National Food Security Act 2013," th sources added.

On Saturday, the AAP, in a series of Tweets, accused the Centre of blocking Kejriwal's doorstep ration scheme and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the ration mafia in the national capital.

Terming the move "politically motivated", the AAP said that the scheme was set to be launched in the next few days but the L-G rejected the file for implementation on June 2, saying it cannot be implemented.

"More than six letters were sent to the Centre by the Delhi government since 2018 informing them of the scheme. Citing of an ongoing court case, wherein no stay has been ordered, to stop the rollout of such a revolutionary scheme makes it clear that this decision is politically motivated," said Delhi Food Minister Imran Hussain.

The scheme, which was proposed last year, would benefit over 72 lakh poor beneficiaries and end the ration mafia in Delhi. Under this scheme, every beneficiary was entitled to receive 4 kg of flour and one kg of rice cleaned and packed at their doorstep.

Earlier, the scheme was named 'Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' but was changed later after Centre's objection.

