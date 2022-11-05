'Arvind Kejriwal Second After Hitler To Turn His City Into Gas Chamber': BJP's Fresh Salvo At Delhi CM

Vehicles ply on road amid the low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi on Thursday (ANI Image)

AS the air quality index (AQI) of the national capital continues to deteriorate, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) compared Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Adolph Hitler by putting a billboard outside the party's headquarters that says, "Kejriwal is the second ruler who converted his city into a gas chamber, Hitler was first."

Reportedly, the poster was put up on Saturday by the BJP Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who while speaking to the news agency ANI said that Kejriwal is on political tourism to the poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh while the "people of Delhi are dying".

"He turned Delhi into a gas chamber. People are dying of pollution but he is on political tourism," says Bagga

"I have compared him to Hitler because this is the world's second example where a leader converted his own state into a gas chamber. I am not saying this, but Supreme Court has said that Delhi has converted into a gas chamber. The credit for it goes to Arvind Kejriwal who calls himself the owner of Delhi. Kejriwal has not been spotted in Delhi for the past 20 days, he is being seen in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The people of Delhi are dying because of pollution but Kejriwal is on political tourism," BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga told ANI.

While drawing similarities between the two, he said that earlier, there was just one example of a person who killed his own people in a gas chamber, pointing to Hitler. "Arvind Kejriwal is the second," he said.

This comes after the national capital's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for the third day in a row on Saturday.

The AQI of Delhi on Friday stood at 472 which falls in the 'severe' category. Although, Saturday witnessed a slight improvement and recorded AQI at 431.

Also, areas in the national capital region (NCR) area - Noida and Gurugram at 7 am this morning recorded an AQI of 529 and 478 respectively both in the highly toxic 'severe'.

Due to the tremendous rise in AQI, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been attracting sharp criticism from the opposition. Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena took a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over air pollution in the city and asked him to undertake "substantive" measures to control stubble burning alleging that it has converted the national capital "into a gas chamber".

The Delhi LG wrote to Mann on Thursday and said that the existing situation is a "violative of citizens' fundamental right to health and the right to life".

"Request you to undertake urgent and substantive measures to control Parali (stubble) burning in Punjab, which has converted the national capital once again into a gas chamber," Saxena wrote.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal took responsibility for the stubble burning in Punjab and said that Pollution is not just Delhi's but entire Northern India's problem. He also urged the Centre to come forward and take specific steps so that entire North India can be relieved from pollution. He also added that the Delhi or the Punjab government is not alone responsible and the blame game should be stopped.

"Now is not the time for the blame game. There should not be politics over such a sensitive issue. I admit there is stubble burning in Punjab," Kejriwal said.

(With inputs from ANI)