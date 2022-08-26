Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Serial Killer' BJP Toppling Governments

While addressing a special session of Delhi Assembly, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal referred to the BJP as a "serial murderer of governments" and declared that he wanted to stand up for a trust vote solely to demonstrate that the group had failed to lure a single Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) MLA.

They toppled several govts in the country till date - Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, MP, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur & Meghalaya. There is a serial killer in the city who is committing one murder after the other. People choose a Govt, they topple it, said Delhi CM Kejriwal

"I want to bring a confidence motion to show that the BJP has not been able to break away a single MLA," said Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP scheduled the meeting in the midst of a political blame-game between the two parties over the excise policy of the Delhi government and the claimed promise from the saffron party to topple the administration. In order to overthrow the Kejriwal administration, the BJP is allegedly wooing party legislators, according to the AAP. As a result of ongoing accusations of corruption in Delhi's Excise Policy from the opposition BJP and Congress and the ruling AAP, the session is likely to be turbulent.

On Thursday, the AAP claimed that the BJP's "Operation Lotus" in Delhi had failed during a significant meeting of AAP MLAs at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

"The CBI tried everything but not even 25 paise was found at (Mr Sisodia's) home. The next day a BJP leader approached Manish and said that we'll make you the Chief Minister and give you 20 crore each to break away from AAP. Manish rejected it and BJP tried to reach out to other MLAs. Each of my MLAs is a diamond - they can't be bought," Mr Kejriwal said.

According to AAP, the BJP has promised each of its 40 MLAs 20 crore in an effort to lure them away from the party.

The chief minister of Delhi alleged that in recent years, the BJP has bought 277 MLAs to overthrow opposition governments.

"277 MLAs have been bought by BJP in recent years, ₹ 5,500 crore has been spent by the BJP in operation lotus, ₹ 800 crore has been kept for Delhi," he charged.