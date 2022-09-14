Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Power Subsidy In Delhi Only For Those Who Opt For It'; Applications To Start Today

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that residents of the national capital will get the subsidy on the power supply only if they ask for it. Kejriwal said that online and offline methods will be made available to consumers to opt for power subsidies from today onwards. "Power consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to opt for the subsidy from today," the AAP chief said.

The Delhi CM further stated that many people wanted to give up power subsidies in Delhi. "Those who want to avail subsidy will get a form that they can fill to apply. They can also give a missed call on 7011311111 whereby they will get a form on WhatsApp that they can fill up to apply for subsidy," he said.

“Some people don't want to get free electricity. Now only those people in Delhi will get an electricity subsidy who will apply for it. You can start applying from today,” he said.

Kejriwal said that those applying for subsidy till October 31 will be paid subsidy of the month. Every month people can apply for a subsidy. "Those applying for subsidy till October 31 will be paid subsidy of the month. Every month people can apply for subsidy".

This is an attempt by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party to simplify the process of opting in and opting out of the power subsidy offered by the Delhi government. In addition to the online services, Delhiites will also get a walk-in option where they can go to the DISCOM centre and register their choice for the subsidy.

Earlier in May, the Delhi government announced that Delhiites will continue to get free electricity. The Delhi government, however, announced that those consumers who wish to opt-out of the subsidy can do so from October 1.

According to June's data, there are 58.18 lakh power consumers in Delhi out of which 47.11 lakh benefitted from the Kejriwal government's subsidy scheme. The beneficiaries include 30.39 lakh domestic consumers who consume up to 200 units of electricity per month and get a 100% subsidy. There are 16.60 lakh consumers whose monthly consumption is 201-400 units and who get up to Rs 800 as a subsidy.