Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Not Afraid Of Jails' After LG's Corruption Allegations Against Manish Sisodia

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit back at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vainai Kumar Saxena over his sensational allegations against his deputy Manish Sisodia over the AAP government's new liquor policy and said that the country now has a new system where the Centre decides who to send to jail and then a made-up case is presented against the person.

Kejriwal said that he knew that Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested but asserted that the leaders of AAP are not afraid of jails and nooses. "AAP has been growing since its win in Punjab. They cannot see us rise to a national level thus they are resorting to such measures", Arvind Kejriwal said today.

"I know Manish Sisodia would be arrested soon. I knew this months back. The country has a new system now, they decide who to send to jail and then a made-up case is presented", Kejriwal said, adding, "We're not scared of jails, not scared of the noose. They have made several cases against our people".

"Name one corrupt who ventures out 6 am everyday to school visits, to check education standards.@msisodia hasn't just improved education, he has given hope to millions of children of the poor, that they too can achieve great heights through good education."



Hailing his deputy, Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal said that he has given hope to millions of children of the poor and improved the education level of the Delhi schools. "Name one corrupt who ventures out 6 am everyday to school visits, to check education standards. He hasn't just improved education, he has given hope to millions of children of the poor, that they too can achieve great heights through good education."

Arvind Kejriwal's stern reaction came hours after Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into its Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses. The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.

A copy of the report was also sent to the Chief Minister, officials said, adding, apart from this there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees".

The LG has found "substantive indications" of “financial quid pro quo” at the "top political level" wherein the excise minister “took and got executed major decisions in violation of the statutory provisions” and notified the Excise Policy that had “huge financial implications”, PTI quoted sources as saying.

The new Excise policy 2021-22 was implemented on November 17 last year under which retail licences were given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia heads the Excise department of the Delhi government.

Many liquor stores failed to open for being located in non-confirming areas of the city. Several such vends were sealed by the municipal corporations. The BJP and Congress had vociferously opposed the policy and lodged complaints with the LG as well as central agencies for a probe into it.



